New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,364 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,134,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,340,000 after purchasing an additional 94,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,620,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,547,000 after purchasing an additional 56,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Heartland Express by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 91,224 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

HTLD stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.