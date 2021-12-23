New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,806 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,875,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CASH opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.87. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.20.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

