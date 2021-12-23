NewGen Asset Management Ltd Has $10.37 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up 5.8% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $10,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 330,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 11.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 136,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,458,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,919,000 after purchasing an additional 532,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 66.0% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 288,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 114,838 shares in the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $26.97.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

