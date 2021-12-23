Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Trading Down 3.8%

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) shares dropped 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 63 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 90,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.17.

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1,000.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.64 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDEV. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexters during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexters during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexters during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Nexters in the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexters Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

