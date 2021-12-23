Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Trading Down 3.8%

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) shares dropped 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 63 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 90,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.17.
Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1,000.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.64 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
Nexters Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEV)
Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.
