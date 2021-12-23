Ninepoint Partners LP Acquires Shares of 538 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 538 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in BlackRock by 40.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $911.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $925.24 and a 200-day moving average of $900.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $977.71.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

