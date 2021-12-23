Ninepoint Partners LP Grows Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 4,792.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,204,009 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for about 12.5% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP owned 0.15% of Suncor Energy worth $46,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

