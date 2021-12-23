Ninepoint Partners LP Invests $696,000 in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. Pembina Pipeline comprises 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. CIBC cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -845.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

