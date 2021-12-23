Ninety One North America Inc. Buys 936 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLPI stock opened at $46.52 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.