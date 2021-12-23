Ninety One North America Inc. Takes $679,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $160.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

