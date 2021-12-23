Ninety One UK Ltd Has $101.23 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,983,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $101,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 17,323 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ally Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 453,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 182,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,109,000 after buying an additional 215,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $895,475. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

