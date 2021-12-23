Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases New Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 709,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,665,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.12% of Beyond Meat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,926,000 after acquiring an additional 519,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4,991.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,109,000 after purchasing an additional 243,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,023,000 after purchasing an additional 195,216 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,948,000 after acquiring an additional 174,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 208.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after acquiring an additional 102,966 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BYND stock opened at $68.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average of $111.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.06 and a 52 week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

