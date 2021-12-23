Ninety One UK Ltd Raises Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,436 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $56,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 13.5% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $142,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX stock opened at $111.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.82 and a 200-day moving average of $115.47. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Northcoast Research began coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $511,257 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

