Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 415,434 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415,434 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $34,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Essent Group by 119.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Essent Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $44.06 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

