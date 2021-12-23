Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 41,774 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,774 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.09% of KLA worth $44,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KLA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in KLA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $273,227,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $413.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $252.02 and a 12-month high of $428.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.90.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

