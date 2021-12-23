Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$9.22, with a volume of 6144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.08.

NSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.93. The stock has a market cap of C$541.07 million and a P/E ratio of 42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.01%.

About Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

