Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 387,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,479 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $92,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $264.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.02. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $165.60 and a one year high of $266.86. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

