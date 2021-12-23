Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 43,047 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 93.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,047 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $56,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,006,000 after buying an additional 437,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,234,000 after buying an additional 134,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,634,000 after buying an additional 84,946 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,781,000 after buying an additional 85,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,398,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $640.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 73.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $643.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.23 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

