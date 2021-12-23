Nordea Investment Management AB Has $104.76 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 98.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,598,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275,647 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AES were worth $104,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in AES by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AES by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

AES opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

