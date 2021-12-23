Nordea Investment Management AB Has $112.21 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154,608 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $112,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 258.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

