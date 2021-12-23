Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 509,290 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 118.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 937,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 509,290 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $69,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC stock opened at $80.53 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $82.37. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average of $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.14%.

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

