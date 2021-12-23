Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,012,130 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,012,130 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $63,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.52.

LH stock opened at $304.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.77 and a 200-day moving average of $286.62. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.46 and a fifty-two week high of $313.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.