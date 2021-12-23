Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.29.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $285.29 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $230.15 and a one year high of $296.06. The company has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.74.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

