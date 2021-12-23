NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Declares $0.05 Dividend

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0522 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $10.58 on Thursday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $11.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51.

NWHUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

