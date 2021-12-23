NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.25

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 7669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

NPSKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.05.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. NSK had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

About NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

