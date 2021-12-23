Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CEO Sells $924,960.00 in Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:NUE opened at $113.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,138,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,084,000 after acquiring an additional 59,134 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Nucor by 21.5% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $728,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 90.3% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $2,958,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

