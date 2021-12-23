Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL) Insider Robert Mactier Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL) insider Robert Mactier acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.15 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of A$214,800.00 ($152,340.43).
The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.
About Nuix
See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Nuix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.