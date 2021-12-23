Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NRIX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $29.33 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $51.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.40.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $146,796. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 31.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,486,000 after purchasing an additional 957,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 19.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,408,000 after purchasing an additional 396,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,332,000 after purchasing an additional 481,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,466,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,896,000 after acquiring an additional 303,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,693,000 after acquiring an additional 158,914 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.