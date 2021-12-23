Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 249,283 shares.The stock last traded at $29.30 and had previously closed at $29.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRIX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $32,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $146,796. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 85.5% in the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.