Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Sells $128,640.87 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.59. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 367.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,097,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 21.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 112,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1,028.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 138,328 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

