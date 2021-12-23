Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Sells $675,873.60 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Duston Williams sold 22,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $675,873.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Duston Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,617,001.92.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.59. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Nutanix by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTNX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

