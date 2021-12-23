NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NUVSF stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

