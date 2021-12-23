NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is HMS Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.0% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank grew its position in NVIDIA by 288.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,211 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 330.7% in the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 327.3% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 357.0% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 318.2% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA opened at $294.00 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $735 billion, a PE ratio of 90.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 559,731 shares of company stock valued at $181,730,212. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.