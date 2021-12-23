O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,620 Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. Ambarella accounts for 1.0% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 10,563.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $160,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total transaction of $565,953.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,866 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,369 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,423. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.77 and a beta of 1.13. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.