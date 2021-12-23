O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,000. SVB Financial Group accounts for about 3.4% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 38.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $9.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $681.98. 1,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $715.42 and a 200 day moving average of $630.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $368.85 and a 1-year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total value of $4,176,354.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,863 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $769.95.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

