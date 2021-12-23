O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 14,175 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services accounts for approximately 0.6% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth about $104,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth about $120,000. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

NYSE ZIM traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.84. 28,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,540,923. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $62.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 35.51%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

