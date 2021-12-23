O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $334,000 in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,591,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,580,000 after buying an additional 84,812 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,037,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,034,000 after purchasing an additional 639,753 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,397,000 after purchasing an additional 815,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 50,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,593,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,055,000 after purchasing an additional 667,311 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MGY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.80. 3,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.49. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

