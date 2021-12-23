O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $815,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. MercadoLibre makes up 0.6% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,568,000 after acquiring an additional 45,744 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 421,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,328,000 after acquiring an additional 27,472 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,339,000 after acquiring an additional 112,537 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 245,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,897,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,019.57.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $14.52 on Thursday, reaching $1,242.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,999. The company has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,387.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,565.36. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,018.73 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

