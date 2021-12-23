O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,339,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,138,000 after buying an additional 554,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United States Steel by 98.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after buying an additional 2,791,790 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $41,429,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $25,170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,509,000 after buying an additional 26,940 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.97. 121,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,004,707. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

