O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000. Datadog makes up about 1.8% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $130,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $107,391,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Datadog by 68.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,442,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,225,000 after buying an additional 992,343 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total value of $796,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $2,404,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,558,741 shares of company stock valued at $426,431,487 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.38. 20,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,283.34 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.