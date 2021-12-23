O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Sells 2,711 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 38.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Copart by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,449,000 after buying an additional 1,472,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Copart by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after buying an additional 877,756 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Copart by 7,517.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 852,985 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,657,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.46. 3,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,749. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.29.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

