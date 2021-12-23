O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Sells 92,572 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 75.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,572 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for about 5.6% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 170.1% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,564,000 after buying an additional 15,857 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,431,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.99. 42,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,899. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.21. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.67 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.85 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,306 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $597,761.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,780 shares of company stock worth $37,387,754. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.75.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

