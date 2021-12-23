O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes $479,000 Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 22.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $267.08. The company had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,614. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.12.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

