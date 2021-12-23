O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Globant by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Globant by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Globant by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Globant by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 333,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,856,000 after purchasing an additional 132,876 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $294.28. 1,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.60. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $188.67 and a 12 month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.90.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

