Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OCGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 911,759 shares of company stock worth $9,645,732 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 50.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

