Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

Shares of OTCMKTS OCPNY opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Olympus has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $24.26.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Olympus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

