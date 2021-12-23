OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $886.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.50. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 60.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

