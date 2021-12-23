Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 255.03% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ ACST opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.83. Acasti Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $9.76.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340,372 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $979,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75,309 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

