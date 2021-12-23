Oppenheimer Weighs in on Blade Air Mobility, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Blade Air Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

