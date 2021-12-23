Origin Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00057549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.87 or 0.08122408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,547.93 or 1.00035250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00073841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00049928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002684 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

