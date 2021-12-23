Ørsted A/S’s (DOGEF) Hold Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ørsted A/S to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ørsted A/S has an average rating of Hold.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $129.28 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $119.55 and a 1 year high of $226.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.86.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.